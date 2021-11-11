SHREVEPORT, La. - A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the ArkLaTex early Thursday causing power outages and preventing one school from opening.
At about 9:15 a.m., about 2,700 outages were being reported by SWEPCO. Most of them are concentrated in Shreveport and in the Marshall/Longview area. Southwood High School in Shreveport canceled classes for Thursday due to the power outage. School officials say classes are expected to resume Friday.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.