SHREVEPORT, La. - Thousands of SWEPCO customers remain without power Friday after severe storms rolled through the ArkLaTex.
At 12:30 p.m., SWEPCO's website noted more than 12,700 customers without power in its coverage area.
- Bossier Parish 5,700
- Caddo Parish 3,900
The power company said in a news release some customers in the Shreveport area may be without electricity until Sunday.
Power in the other areas should be restored Friday.
