SHREVEPORT, La. - Heavy storms moving across the ArkLaTex Saturday evening left thousands without power.
As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, more than 7,000 customers were without service. According to SWEPCO’s website, the main area struggling without power Caddo Parish with almost 6,000 outages.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area.