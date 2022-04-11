SHREVEPORT, La. – Exceptionally windy weather across the region has apparently led to a few thousand power outages. At 6:30 a.m., SWEPCO's website was reporting 5,849 outages.
KTBS 3 News has received reports of some downed power lines. One in particular was in the Broadmoor area causing a road hazard near Grover and Anniston.
Crews are working diligently to get power restored.
Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.