SHREVEPORT, La. – Exceptionally windy weather across the region has apparently led to a few thousand power outages. At 6:30 a.m., SWEPCO's website was reporting 5,849 outages.

KTBS 3 News has received reports of some downed power lines. One in particular was in the Broadmoor area causing a road hazard near Grover and Anniston.

Crews are working diligently to get power restored.

Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.

