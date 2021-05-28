SHREVEPORT, La. - Power was knocked out for thousands of SWEPCO customers early Friday when severe storms rolled through the ArkLaTex.
At 11 a.m., SWEPCO's website noted more than 13,600 customers without power in its coverage area.
- Bossier Parish 6,300
- Caddo Parish 4,100
- Harrison County 1,000
SWEPCO crews have fanned out across the area working to restored power.
Remember, when severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.