SHREVEPORT, La. - The weekend is starting off the way the week ended with lots of clouds and warm temperatures.
The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs near 80. While we will still have south winds at 10-15 mph, they should stay below advisory criteria.
As far as rain, chances are very slim on Saturday. However, that changes on Sunday when a front arrives.
A front moving through the area should generate showers and some storms. While storms are possible, the best chance for severe weather appears to have moved further east.
Rainfall totals will likely be less than half an inch in most areas. Highs Sunday will be in the middle 70s.
Don't forget to spring forward by setting your clocks ahead one hour for Daylight Savings Time before going bed Saturday night.
