RINGGOLD, La. - Severe weather pounded the ArkLaTex Saturday evening, prompting a Red Weather Alert by the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team.
In Bienville Parish a confirmed tornado was spotted in the Ringgold area. Scattered tree damage is reported along with hail. There is also a report of a tree down on a home in Ringgold.
Hail reports are have also come in from a number of other areas including Benton, Bossier, Haughton, Noble, and Zwolle.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.