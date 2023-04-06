TAYLOR, La. - Overnight storms continue to take their toll on trees and powerlines. SWEPCO was reporting more than 13,000 outages at 8:30 a.m. after several hours of nasty weather.
According to Micah Crawford of the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office, trees and power lines are falling in that area. Deputies, highway crews, and utilities workers from Entergy and Claiborne Electric were working on at least four trees that have fallen. They're on LA 154 in Sailes, 793 east of Blacklake Road in Taylor, Highway 371 and Vanderwaites in Ringgold, and Highway 9 and Bear Creek Road in Bryceland. Several trees are also down in Gibsland and there are widespread outages in Gibsland and Ada Taylor.
When severe storms roll in, power outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.