SHREVEPORT, La. - Keep your cool. That's easier said than done these days. It's barely summer and already stifling temperatures are choking much of the nation. The KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team and the National Weather Service Shreveport are forecasting more brutal heat in the coming days.
A heat advisory will be in place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday across the entire ArkLaTex. Heat indices will warm into the 105-110 degree range by the afternoon.
While that persistent heat dome continues to blanket much of the country, as many as ten million people across at least eight states have been under heat alerts this week.
When those domes linger, they put human lives at risk. Without access to air conditioning or cool public spaces, people — especially those with underlying health conditions who are young or elderly — are at risk of illnesses including heat stroke and heat exhaustion. In the US, more than 1,300 people die each year from extreme heat, according to some estimates.
