SHREVEPORT, La. - The odds of development of a tropical depression or lower end tropical storm in the Gulf remains high before the end of the week, with impacts likely for Louisiana into this weekend. The National Hurricane Center puts those odds at near 90%.
On Thursday, we could see our next named storm, a storm that may have an impact on the ArkLaTex in the days ahead.
Meanwhile, you can count on more hot and muggy weather for the region.
Although the center of this potential system is likely to make landfall near or in Acadiana late Friday night into Saturday morning, the threat of heavy, flooding rains has shifted to the east.
Of course with any developing system, there can be lost of changes in the forecast.
