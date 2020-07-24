The earliest H-named storm ever in the Atlantic basin is gaining strength and forecast to make landfall in Texas Saturday afternoon or evening.
Tropical Storm Hanna is delivering sustained winds of 50 mph that extend 60 miles out from the center as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas.
"Additional strengthening is expected until the tropical cyclone makes landfall," according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida.
"Storms like Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico are notoriously the hardest to forecast," CNN meteorologist Chad Myers says. "The water is so warm under the storm that rapid intensification can happen at any time, especially overnight when atmospheric shear goes down naturally. "
Shear is the changing of wind speed and direction with height and can inhibit hurricanes from forming.
There is a possibility Hanna will reach hurricane strength just before landfall. If it does, it will be the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic. As of 1 p.m. Friday, the storm was 230 miles (375 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas.
If an eyewall begins to form, it would likely be near hurricane strength at landfall, the hurricane center says.
Regardless of hurricane strength or not, Hanna will deliver strong winds, a slight storm surge and expansive rainfall.
These tropical storm conditions are likely to begin within the tropical storm warning area Friday night.
The warning area stretches from the mouth of the Rio Grande to San Luis Pass, Texas.
Hanna is expected to produce 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches through Sunday night in South Texas.
"This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to moderate river flooding in south Texas," the hurricane center said.
Along the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts, 3 to 5 inches is of rain is possible. The same amount is also expected in the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and northern Tamaulipas.
Hanna is expected to generate increase swells that will affect much of the Texas and Louisiana coasts during the next few days and the swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, forecasters said.
Though still very early, experts predict this year will have an active hurricane season.
The previous record for the earliest H-named storm was set by Tropical Storm Harvey on August 3, 2005.