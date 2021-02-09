ATLANTA, Texas - With the chance of wintry weather in the coming days, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is warning drivers to be prepared.
- Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
- Do not use cruise control.
- Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.
- Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.
- Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded. If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.
- Watch for black ice, which appears as dry pavement but is covered with ice.
TxDOT crews are pre-treating the roads to reduce the impact of freezing and refreezing roads.