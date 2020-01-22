SHREVEPORT, La. - It will be a long road to recovery for those in the path of the deadly tornadoes that raked the ArkLaTex in early January.
RELATED ARTICLE - Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
Surveying the damage from the storms was a long and tedious task for the National Weather Service-Shreveport.
Wednesday afternoon, KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam Meteorologist Joe Haynes visited with Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum of the NWS about how they survey and the differences between tornadoes and straight line winds.
This potentially lifesaving discussion was available on ktbs.com, the KTBS 3.2 weather channel and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.