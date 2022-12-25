SHREVEPORT, La. - The arctic chill from late last week is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. It will be replaced by warmer weather plus a chance of showers and storms on Thursday and Friday. The weather disturbance responsible for the rain possibility was over the central Pacific ocean as of Monday evening.
This system is forecast to bring rain to the area on Thursday morning,
Thursday afternoon
and Friday morning.
Right now, the rain is projected to move away by midday Friday.
Precipitation amounts may add up to a couple of inches or more during the two day period.
Here's the 7-Day forecast. Expect dry weather through Wednesday with highs rising to the 60s. Rain and temperatures near 70 degrees are projected for Thursday and Friday. Finally, it dries out for the New Year's Holiday weekend with highs also near 70 degrees.
Stay tuned to KTBS 3, KPXJ CW 21, Digital 3.2, ktbs.com, the KTBS 3 Weather App. and the KTBS 3 Now Devices for updates.