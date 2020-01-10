SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather radio transmitter for Shreveport is back up and running after a phone line issue.
The National Weather Service-Shreveport had escalated a ticket to get repairs made before the storms.
In the meantime, people were urged to see about logging into transmitters surrounding Shreveport to get info.
