SHREVEPORT, La. - The weather radio transmitter for Shreveport is currently down due a phone line issue to the transmitter.
The National Weather Service-Shreveport is aware of this and has an escalated ticket in with the phone company to get this issue resolved.
In the meantime, people can see about logging into transmitters surrounding Shreveport to get info.
The phone company has discovered the issue and is hoping to have this resolved before the storms hit.
