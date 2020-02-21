SHREVEPORT, La. - Keeping the ArkLaTex safe and informed during storms is no easy task. It takes the hard work and dedication of the National Weather Service, the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam and our Weather Watchers.
Friday afternoon in our latest digital weather special, Chief Meteorologist Joe Haynes visited with some local MEGA 3 Weather Watchers to get their take on the program and to outline why it's so important.
If you missed it, we invite you to watch it, right here.
We also encourage you to join the program. Just click here to learn more.