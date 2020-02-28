SHREVEPORT, La. - The Goldilocks Zone refers to the habitable zone around a star where the temperature is just right - not too hot and not too cold - for liquid water to exist.
Looking for planets in the Goldilocks Zone is a way that allows scientists to hone in their search for Earth-like planets that could contain life. Basically, the assumption is that if it's possible there may be liquid water on the planet, then it's also possible that the planet may be habitable.
StormTeam 3 Meteorologist Brian Fowler has teamed up with Sci-Port Planetarium Manager Greg Andrews once again. This time to discuss the Goldilocks Zone. They'll look at how the Earth is in just the right position in the solar system to sustain life.