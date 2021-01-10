Winter Storm Warning
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 178.2 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 183.3 feet Friday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 14.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding with the boat ramp suffering overflow. &&
Weather Alert
...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across much of the area this evening through early Monday morning... .A strong winter storm is moving into the four state area and will continue Eastward this evening and overnight, ending early Monday morning. Light rain and mixed precipitation this afternoon is transitioning to snow into the evening and end as all snow early Monday morning. Accumulating snow of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across much of the four state area with some 2 plus inch amounts now expected across portions of north central Louisiana. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&