Weather Alert

...Accumulating snowfall will be possible across much of the area this evening through early Monday morning... .A strong winter storm is moving into the four state area and will continue Eastward this evening and overnight, ending early Monday morning. Light rain and mixed precipitation this afternoon is transitioning to snow into the evening and end as all snow early Monday morning. Accumulating snow of 2 to 4 inches will be possible across much of the four state area with some 2 plus inch amounts now expected across portions of north central Louisiana. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, south central Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roads may become slick, especially on bridges and elevated roadways. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&