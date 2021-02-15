SHREVEPORT, La. - Blowing snow and sleet equals to a slow drive due to the icy road conditions.
Temperatures are in the teens across the ArkLaTex, but wind chills are in the single digits.
One to three inches of snow have already fallen and more is expected today and in the coming days.
Temperatures are only reaching the lower 20s on Monday.
Another round of wintry weather is possible Wednesday into Thursday.
