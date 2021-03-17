Lake Wind Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)
Lake Wind Advisory (Shreveport National Weather Service)

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for most of the ArkLaTex through Thursday evening.

Wind Forecast on Thursday

Windy weather due to our recent storm system may produce gusts as highs as 30 mph.

