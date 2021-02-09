SHREVEPORT, La. - Brace yourselves for the big chill. The AEP Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) service area could experience extremely cold temperatures in the coming days as well as a wintry mix by early next week. That makes energy-saving tips and a home emergency kit a good idea.
• For economy, set the thermostat for 68 degrees, and then leave it alone. Each degree above that adds to your cost. Setting it higher won’t heat your home any faster. A five-degree lower setting will conserve energy when you plan to be away for the day.
• Keep filter clean. Check them at least once a month. If it’s a permanent-type filter, clean it according to the manufacturer’s directions. A disposable one should be checked each month and replaced when needed. Dirty filters cause the equipment to work harder and use more electricity.
• The entire heating system should be inspected and serviced each year to operate at maximum efficiency.
• Weatherstrip doors and windows to prevent air leaks. Check caulking around windows, doors and other parts of the house.
• Air leakage through small cracks and holes in a home’s exterior is a major reason for heat loss in the winter. Make sure all doors and windows are closed when the heating unit is operating.
• Open curtains or blinds on the sunny side of the house and allow sunshine into the home. Otherwise, keep shades closed to help keep the warm air inside.
• Inspect the attic. Heat rising through the ceiling into the attic is another major source of heat loss. Check the duct insulation to see that all tears are taped and the insulation is securely wrapped around the ducts. Over time, ducts that are not properly sealed can leak as much as 25 percent of heated air into the attic.
• When the fireplace is not in use, be sure the damper is tightly closed. Glass fireplace doors are also good for additional savings.
SWEPCO customers are encouraged to have blankets, flashlights, bottled water, portable radios and TVs, and a supply of fresh batteries on hand if the power should go off due to inclement winter weather. Customers can report power outages to the company 24 hours a day at 1-888-218-3919. SWEPCO will call out crews to identify and repair the problem as quickly and safely as possible.
SWEPCO serves 530,000 customers in western Arkansas, northwest and central Louisiana, northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle. SWEPCO’s headquarters are in Shreveport, La. News releases and other information about SWEPCO can be found at www.SWEPCO.com. SWEPCO is a unit of American Electric Power, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity to nearly 5.4 million customers in 11 states.