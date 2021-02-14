SHREVEPORT, La. - As of Sunday evening, a major winter storm was intensifying and moving into the ArkLaTex. Mega 3 Doppler Radar showed a light wintry mix in the area.
Regional Radars across the south showed more wintry precipitation especially heavy snow coming our way from central Texas.
Temperatures area wide were well below freezing. Ground temperatures were 31-33 degrees...cold enough already to support significant accumulations.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until early Monday evening according to the Shreveport National Weather Service. It means a winter storm with significant precipitation is on the way!
A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect. Wind Chills near zero or below are expected.
Here is the forecast timeline:
10 PM Sunday Evening...A Wintry mix is forecast over most of the area...freezing rain, sleet and snow (pink). Forecast temperatures should continue well below freezing!
After midnight, the precipitation changes over to snow and could be heavy as the atmosphere gets colder.
At sunrise on Monday, all of the ArkLaTex is projected to have snow...heavy at times.
The snow begins to end from west to east near the lunch hour.
The snow tapers off during the afternoon to flurries as the storm departs.
Ice amounts are forecast light in the ArkLaTex except for Toledo Bend.
Snow totals may add up to several inches!
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
STAY CONNECTED
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.