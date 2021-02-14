SHREVEPORT, La. - Below freezing temperatures and winter precipitation have arrived to the ArkLaTex. We should continue to see areas of freezing rain/sleet/snow through Sunday with mainly light accumulation expected. While most roads should remain fine on Sunday, some area bridges and overpasses could become icy. As the snow and sleet pick up overnight and into Monday morning, traveling will become hazardous. Due to the freezing temperatures, many roads could become ice covered.
A winter storm warning is in place through Monday night. Some areas of the ArkLaTex could expect up to six inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts. The snow should start to end by late Monday morning. However, temperatures on Monday will only be in the lower 20s in many locations. On top of that, wind chill values could drop to five below zero.
As the week goes on, we will stay below freezing through at least Thursday. Another winter storm is also likely on Wednesday.
