SHREVEPORT, A Winter Storm Warning is in place for parts of the ArkLaTex for Sunday night and early Monday morning. Those areas include east Texas along and south of Interstate 20, and all of north Louisiana.
A storm system is currently moving into the area. Rain and snow will continue to move into the area Sunday afternoon and evening. While snow is possible anywhere across the area, the best chance still appears to be in east Texas and north Louisiana just south of I-20. Those areas could receive 2”-4” of snow on grassy surfaces, with isolated higher amounts possible. If this weather system shifts, the best area for snow will shift as well. Snow should start to taper off just after midnight early Monday.
The main concern with the winter storm will be the impact on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. If temperatures are able to get to freezing or below Sunday evening, ice may be possible mainly on those elevated surfaces. Conditions should rapidly improve during the morning hours on Monday morning as temperatures warm.
