SHREVEPORT, La. - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the ArkLaTex for Sunday and Monday as a major winter storm heads our direction. While Saturday will be a cold day, it will only get colder with freezing rain arriving Sunday in advance of the storm. We will likely see areas of freezing rain as early as Sunday morning. More freezing rain and sleet will start Sunday night and transition to snow in most areas by Monday morning.
As far as snow totals, the forecast models are all over the place. For now, we will likely see 5-8 inches of snow in parts of northeast Texas, southeast Oklahoma, and southwest Arkansas. Look for 3-5 inch totals along and just north of Interstate 20, with smaller amounts to the south. Freezing rain will also be an issue along and south of I-20.
With temperatures well below freezing, we will have issues with roads and bridges starting late Sunday and into Monday. Those hazardous conditions will linger beyond Monday with temperatures likely remaining below freezing through most of the week. Lows by Tuesday morning are expected to be in the single digits to lower teens.
