Winter Weather Advisory for tonight and early Wednesday
Winter Weather Advisory for tonight and early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has the northern part of the ArkLaTex under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday.  The coverage area is McCurtain, Littler River, Sevier and Howard counties of Oklahoma and Arkansas respectively.

A light coating of freezing precipitation is possible on bridges and overpasses in these areas late tonight through early tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday's Weather Maker

Our next weather maker responsible for the advisory was moving into Oklahoma Tuesday evening.

Satellite and Radar Image from Tuesday Evening

Rain and some snow were already showing up.

Here is the forecast timeline:

2 AM Wednesday Forecast

Precipitation moves into east Texas and Oklahoma late.  Rain is in blue and freezing precipitation in pink.

7 AM Wednesday Forecast

The rain and wintry mix spread into the rest of the area by 7 a.m.

Noon Wednesday Forecast

Freezing precipitation moves north into central Arkansas by lunchtime.

Early Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

By early afternoon, rain covers all of the ArkLaTex.

Stay tuned to KTBS 3 First News at 4:30 a.m. for the latest with Meteorologist Brian Fowler.

