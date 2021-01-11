SHREVEPORT, La. - The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Weather Warning expires at 8 a.m. Monday.
People woke up across the ArkLaTex to a blanket of snow, more than 4" in some areas. Enjoy it while you can because it won't be hanging around very long.
They also woke to cold, dark homes as the storm knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
Temperatures hovered around 32 in the early morning hours. Some areas of light snow turned back to rain. That mix of rain/snow stretched from I-20 north to the I-30 Corridor.
By mid-morning, all winter weather is expected to be wrapped up, however continue to use caution on bridges and overpasses where ice may still be prevalent through mid morning.
Skies will be clearing into Monday as temperatures struggle into the lower 40s.
