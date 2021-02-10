Winterizing your home for the winter season

TEXARKANA, Texas - With freezing temperatures returning to the Ark-La-Tex, now is the time to get your home ready if you haven't already.
A few adjustments to the inside and outside of your home, could pay off in the future. Colder weather increases the chances for pipes to freeze and bust. There are some simple tips to avoid those costly repairs.
JR Building Supplies owner J.R. Beck said first you need to protect the pipes exposed outside with a styrofoam cover that slips over the faucet.
"It has a little hook that will go over your faucet, and you'll cinch it tight against your brick or siding. It will seal it up from any weather," said Beck.
Then, open your cabinets and leave your faucet dripping to prevent freezing. Another easy tip is to turn up your thermostat.
Beck said customers have already started buying more insulation for their attic. Another crucial tip is making sure your windows and doorways are sealed up.
"It keeps all your outside air out of your house, and it keeps all the heat your putting into your house in. It helps reduce heating and cooling expenses," said Beck.
Another tip, reverse your ceiling fans by reversing it from the normal direction, it will push warm air downward, keeping your home more comfortable.
If you have a sprinkler system, Texarkana Water Utilities Executive Director J.D. Phillips said that too needs to be winterized.
"You want to make sure your back flow preventer has been turned off also because if they freeze and crack. They're very expensive to replace," said Phillips.
Never use a flame, or high heat device to thaw pipes, because it could damage the pipe or cause a fire. If your pipes do freeze, Philips said you should take immediate action.
"You need to get your water shut off. Dial our after hours number, and someone will come out and turn off your water, so it won't continue to flood your house," explained Phillips.
Before freezing temperatures set in, check on your elderly friends and neighbors. Also, bring your pets inside or protect them from cold weather.
For more tips on winterizing your home, check out the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety.