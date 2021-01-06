SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday's expected weather maker was over the central Pacific Ocean Wednesday evening. This feature continues to track east toward our part of the world.
Sunday's forecast concerning wintry weather remains quite uncertain as two long range computer forecast programs...the GFS (Global Forecast System) and the European differ widely in their outlooks.
The GFS begins Sunday with a wintry mix and temperatures in the 30s.
The precipitation spreads over the southern half of the area by lunch time.
Then, it ends from west to east late in the afternoon.
Dry conditions are forecast for the evening with temperatures above freezing.
In contrast, the European model forecasts dry weather until late afternoon. Then, it predicts rain showers and temperatures in the 40s.
The model then predicts a wintry mess Sunday night
and a driving nightmare for Monday morning with temperatures near freezing.
The wintry precipitation may linger into the afternoon according to this model.
Well, the bottom line here for the late weekend forecast is that we need to wait another day or so until the weather maker moves into the US. Then, the short range models with their tighter grids can take over and hopefully narrow this forecast down.
Stay Connected
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Patrick Dennis are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.