Sunday night's weather maker was over the western US Friday evening. It continues to move our way.
Here is the forecast timeline:
Rain showers moving in from central Texas are forecast Sunday afternoon.
A wintry mix may develop Sunday evening as temperatures fall into the 30s.
A changeover to snow is possible by Monday morning.
The precipitation is forecast to depart the ArkLaTex by the midday.
Cloudy skies are expected during the afternoon with temperatures in the 40s.
Snow amounts could reach an inch or better.
