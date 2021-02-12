SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather makers as of Friday evening were in the desert southwest and over the Pacific.
These are forecast to bring ice and snow to the ArkLaTex starting late this weekend. The Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Winter Storm Watch from early Sunday morning through Monday evening.
Ice could add up to an quarter inch.
Snowfall could be several inches.
Here is the forecast timeline:
A light wintry mix could show up early Sunday.
Precipitation could continue through the afternoon.
The next weather maker may move in as early as Sunday night with significant snow.
Heavy snow is possible early Monday morning.
The snow tapers off by Monday afternoon.
Temperatures are projected to be well below freezing during this event as shown.
Another round of wintry weather may visit by the middle of next week.
Stay tuned for updates.
