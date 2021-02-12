ArkLaTex Weather Makers as of Friday Evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather makers as of Friday evening were in the desert southwest and over the Pacific.

Winter Storm Watch for Sunday Morning through Monday Evening (Shreveport National Weather Service)

These are forecast to bring ice and snow to the ArkLaTex starting late this weekend.  The Shreveport National Weather Service has us under a Winter Storm Watch from early Sunday morning through Monday evening.

Forecast Ice Accumulations

Ice could add up to an quarter inch.

Forecast Snow Amounts

Snowfall could be several inches.

Here is the forecast timeline:

Sunday Morning Forecast

A light wintry mix could show up early Sunday.

Sunday Afternoon Forecast

Precipitation could continue through the afternoon.

Sunday Night Forecast

The next weather maker may move in as early as Sunday night with significant snow.

Monday Morning Forecast

Heavy snow is possible early Monday morning.

Monday Afternoon Forecast

The snow tapers off by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures are projected to be well below freezing during this event as shown.

Wednesday Forecast

Another round of wintry weather may visit by the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for updates.

