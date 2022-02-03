SHREVEPORT, La. - ArkLaTex residents are bracing for bitter winter weather. In fact, a winter storm warning is in effect for parts of the region through Thursday and the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam has activated a Red Weather Alert.
The largest impact is expected to be to the west, north and northeast, but any area of the ArkLaTex could see wintry precipitation including ice.
Click here for a look at closings and delays in the area and be sure and stay with us on air and online for continuous updates.
