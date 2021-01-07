SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker that could bring wintry weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend was about to move onshore in California Thursday evening.
Once inland on Friday, the computer models will have much more data to utilize thus reducing the forecast uncertainty!
The GFS model which we often use in our 7 day forecasts brings rain showers to our area late Sunday evening.
Some of the rain could become a wintry mix by early Monday.
The model brings the precipitation to an end that afternoon.
Very little snow is expected to accumulate.
In contrast, the European model brings much more rain and some wintry mix into the ArkLaTex late Sunday afternoon.
That evening, the precipitation becomes a wintry mix area wide.
Then, overnight is changes over to snow.
The snow ends by Monday afternoon.
Amounts are impressive with up to 3 inches accumulating.
Stay tuned for the latest.
