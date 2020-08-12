SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for northwest Louisiana, east and northeast Texas and far southwest Arkansas for Thursday until 8 p.m. Dangerous levels of heat and humidity are forecast.
Temperatures are expected in the mid 90s during the afternoon.
Heat Index values or what it feels like when you factor in the humidity should rise over 100 by 11 a.m. and peak at 110 at 4 or 5 in the afternoon.
Make sure you hydrate and take plenty of breaks when working or playing outdoors.