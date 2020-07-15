SHREVEPORT, La. - Our current weather maker, the oppressive heat ridge, is slowly weakening and shrinking in size. In fact today, the southern flow around the upper high is a little closer to the ArkLaTex.
Thus, an easterly wave down along the upper gulf coast is moving our way.
This wave may send a few isolated showers and storms to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, you'll probably need to keep the sprinklers going as the rain chance is small.
Finally, the increased cloud cover and slightly cooler upper atmosphere could bring a little heat relief to the area. In other words, expect just average ArkLaTex summer-time weather going into next week.
