SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service measured 78 for the high temperature Thursday afternoon. This tied the record of 78 from 1939. Average is nearly 20 degrees cooler!
Here are some of the max temps from our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers:
|CITY
|WEATHER WATCHER
|HIGH TEMP
|ATLANTA, TX
|BRYAN LOPER
|75
|BELLEVUE, LA
|BOB FENTRESS
|77
|BENTON, LA
|JEFF MOODY
|74
|BENTON, LA
|MOLLY RANKIN
|76
|BLANCHARD, LA
|KEITH FOSTER
|78
|BOSSIER CITY
|MARK POTTER
|77
|BOSSIER CITY
|ROBERT PARKER
|75
|CARTHAGE, TX
|BOB BAKER
|76
|CENTER, TX
|DEBBIE JOHNSON
|72
|CLARENCE, LA
|BARRY HOWARD
|75
|COUSHATTA, LA
|JOHN HENRY
|79
|CROSSROADS, TX
|ED CHRISTIAN
|75
|DODDRIDGE, AR
|JIMMY NORTON
|75
|EMERSON, AR
|THOMAS WARE
|74
|HOMER, LA
|WAYNE HATFIELD
|79
|JOAQUIN, LA
|LARRY RYMAL
|75
|MELROSE, LA
|GREG PETRUS
|78
|MINDEN, LA
|RICHARD WHITE
|74
|REDWATER, TX
|CHUCK KAMM
|75
|RINGGOLD, LA
|MICHELLE GULLETTE
|76
|SAREPTA, LA
|BOB BRITTON
|75
|SHREVEPORT, LA
|MIKE LYLES
|76
Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your reports. To join up, register here. Then, send us your data.