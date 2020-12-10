Thursday's Almanac from the Shreveport National Weather Service
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service measured 78 for the high temperature Thursday afternoon.  This tied the record of 78 from 1939.  Average is nearly 20 degrees cooler!

Here are some of the max temps from our KTBS 3 Weather Watchers:

CITY WEATHER WATCHER HIGH TEMP 
 ATLANTA, TX BRYAN LOPER 75
 BELLEVUE, LA BOB FENTRESS 77
 BENTON, LA JEFF MOODY 74
 BENTON, LA MOLLY RANKIN 76
 BLANCHARD, LA KEITH FOSTER 78
 BOSSIER CITY MARK POTTER 77
 BOSSIER CITY ROBERT PARKER 75
 CARTHAGE, TX BOB BAKER 76
 CENTER, TX DEBBIE JOHNSON 72
 CLARENCE, LA BARRY HOWARD 75
 COUSHATTA, LA JOHN HENRY 79
 CROSSROADS, TX ED CHRISTIAN 75
 DODDRIDGE, AR JIMMY NORTON 75
 EMERSON, AR THOMAS WARE 74
 HOMER, LA WAYNE HATFIELD 79
 JOAQUIN, LA LARRY RYMAL 75
 MELROSE, LA GREG PETRUS 78
 MINDEN, LA RICHARD WHITE 74
 REDWATER, TX CHUCK KAMM 75
 RINGGOLD, LA MICHELLE GULLETTE 76
 SAREPTA, LA BOB BRITTON 75
 SHREVEPORT, LA MIKE LYLES 76

Thanks KTBS 3 Weather Watchers for your reports.  To join up, register here.  Then, send us your data.

