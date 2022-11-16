BENTON, La. - Happened on some strange looking clouds over Benton, Louisiana earlier today.
As I was walking my dogs...Shakey (Small Dog) and Goldie (Large Dog), I looked up and saw some "Hole Punch" clouds.
They developed when a jet aircraft flew through some mid-level, Alto-Cumulus clouds. According to the 1556Z or 9:56 a.m. CST METAR or Meteorological Aerodrome Report from the Shreveport National Weather Service, these clouds were scattered across the sky at elevations from 18 to 21,000 Feet above the ground.
The Shreveport National Weather Service weather balloon data or sounding from a few hours before or at 6 a.m. CST showed these clouds had temperatures ranging from -8 to -18 C or 18 to -1 F.
Here's what happened. Both ice crystals and super-cooled water droplets made up the Alto-Cumulus clouds. As the jet flew through them, the wake produced a negative pressure while mixing the crystals and droplets up. This in turn, lowered the cloud temperature causing many of the super-cooled water droplets to crystalize into snow flakes. Additional mixing and crystallization helped the flakes grow and become heavy enough to fall toward the ground (fuzzy white area in the hole). Dry air below the clouds caused the flakes to sublimate or disappear.