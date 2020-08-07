SHREVEPORT, La. - The usual summertime heat ridge is forecast to build over the ArkLaTex this weekend.
As a result, temperatures should hover in the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
Factor in the humidity, and the Heat Index or the Feels Like Temperatures could be 10 degrees or more higher!
And the stagnant weather pattern may linger well into next week. In other words, the hot and humid conditions with very little rain chance could go until the middle of next week.
