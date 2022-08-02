SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service Almanac for Tuesday, August 2nd showed a high of 98 which was 2 degrees above the 30 year average and 10 degrees shy of the record set back in 1998.
Even hotter weather was observed by some of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers:
Highs over 100 degrees occurred from Haworth, OK down to Karnack, TX. Top honors went to Lennie Vowell in Karnack with a high of 102.
Across the central part of the ArkLaTex, both June Jones in Elysian Fields, TX and Dave Armstrong in Stanley, LA saw highs in the low 100s. Bob Britton and Wayne Hatfield were just a degree shy at 99.
John Grubb in Benton had 102 this afternoon followed by Molly Rankin also in Benton at 100 degrees. Mark Potter in Bossier City also measured 100 degrees.
High temperature readings in and near Toledo Bend were slightly cooler except for Debbie Johnson in Center with 100 degrees. The cool spot due to clouds and rain was in Clarence, LA with a high of 91 according to Barry Howard. He had .35 inches of rain.
Thanks weather watchers for your information. To join our group, register here and then send us your data. Highs, lows and rainfall work for us.