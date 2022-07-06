SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport National Weather Service indicates that average highs are in the low 90s this time of year.
Many of the KTBS 3 Weather Watchers measured temperatures much above average. Here are some of their readings:
North ArkLaTex Weather Watchers had highs ranging from 94 in Emerson AR according to Thomas Ware to 103 in DeQueen as reported by Robert Morris..a.k.a. Coffee Dude.
Across the I-20 corridor, many reports were in the low 100s including June Jones in Elysian Fields, Ed Christian in Crossroads, Bob Britton in Sarepta and Richard White in Minden.
Same goes for the Shreveport/Bossier City metro area. Both Mark Potter and Robert Parker in Bossier City plus Donald Hall in Shreveport had highs over the century mark.
Down south, Debbie Johnson in Center and Michelle Gullette in Ringgold measured temperatures above 100.
