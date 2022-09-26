Hurricane Ian strengthened slowly during the day on Monday. That trend continued into the late evening. As of the 11 p.m. EDT advisory from the National Hurricane Center, winds were 105 mph near the center with higher gusts. Movement was to the north/northwest at 13 mph.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the west coast of Florida. 74 mph or greater winds are possible within the next 36 hours.
The forecast with uncertainty indicates that Ian could become a major hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico. The projected track takes it into Florida by the middle to latter part of this week.
Track Ian with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.