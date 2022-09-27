Hurricane Ian moved over Cuba Monday night weakening some. The eye of the storm pushed into the very warm southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. The intensity is up again at 120 mph with higher gusts. Movement is north at 10 mph.
Hurricane Warnings are in effect for the west coast of Florida. This means that hurricane conditions from 74 plus mph winds, storm surge and heavy rain are forecast within the next 24 hours.
The National Hurricane Center has a little more confidence in the forecast path taking Ian inland from Fort Myers to Tampa/St. Petersburg.
Follow Ian and the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.