SHREVEPORT, La. - Hurricane Season in the Atlantic Basin officially begins June 1st and lasts through the end of November according to the National Hurricane Center. The peak is around September 10th.
And even though the ArkLaTex is close to 100 miles away from the coast (distance from Toledo Bend to the Louisiana coast), we can see adverse weather from inland moving tropical systems.
Here are a few examples...Hurricane Laura in 2020 came through the ArkLaTex as a hurricane with winds gusting to 86 mph near Ruston.
The remnants of Harvey which dumped over 60 inches of rain in Houston brought 17 inches to Toledo Bend in 2017.
Rita produced tropical storm force winds in the ArkLaTex causing over 175,000 to lose power.
So, now is the time to prepare for a potentially busy season. Here are some steps from FEMA adjusted for inland storms:
1. Determine Your Risks: Tornadoes, High Winds and Flooding.
2. Develop an Evacuation Plan: Have a go bag for supplies...Sturdy shelter for tornadoes...High ground location for flooding.
3. Assemble Disaster Supplies: Food and water...Full tank of gas...Radio...Batteries...Cell phone charged...KTBS 3 Weather App...Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) activated on your cell phone...Prescriptions...Cash.
4. Get an Insurance Checkup: Check with an agent...Consider Flood Insurance...Keep documents with you.
5. Strengthen Your Home: Secure loose outdoor items...Trim trees.
6. Help Your Neighbor
7. Complete a Written Plan: Have a contact list for emergencies.
For more information, go to FEMA Hurricane Preparedness.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.