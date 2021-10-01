Major Hurricane Sam may have reached it's peak intensity during the Thursday-Friday time frame in the central Atlantic near Bermuda. The infrared satellite image shows that Sam has become a bit irregular looking with some dry air entrainment near the southern eyewall.
As of the 9 p.m. Friday National Hurricane Center advisory, winds were still at 150 mph with gusts to 185. Movement was to the north at 20 mph.
The forecast calls for Sam to accelerate north over the cooler waters of the Atlantic through the weekend. That with increasing wind shear from the jet stream are forecast to weaken the storm.
