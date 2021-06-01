hurricane season

SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday is the first day of the 2021 hurricane season, as well as the meteorological first day of summer.

The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project Team is predicting an above average season. They're forecasting 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

Figure 1: Hurricane Image

The season runs through Nov. 30 and covers the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

An average hurricane season brings about 14 named storms, including three major hurricanes and four weaker hurricanes, according to weather experts.

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Names

  1. Ana
  2. Bill
  3. Claudette
  4. Danny
  5. Elsa
  6. Fred
  7. Grace
  8. Henri
  9. Ida
  10. Julian
  11. Kate
  12. Larry
  13. Mindy
  14. Nicholas
  15. Odette
  16. Peter
  17. Rose
  18. Sam
  19. Teresa
  20. Victor
  21. Wanda
