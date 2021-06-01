SHREVEPORT, La. - Tuesday is the first day of the 2021 hurricane season, as well as the meteorological first day of summer.
The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project Team is predicting an above average season. They're forecasting 17 named storms, including eight hurricanes.
The season runs through Nov. 30 and covers the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.
An average hurricane season brings about 14 named storms, including three major hurricanes and four weaker hurricanes, according to weather experts.
2021 Atlantic Hurricane Names
- Ana
- Bill
- Claudette
- Danny
- Elsa
- Fred
- Grace
- Henri
- Ida
- Julian
- Kate
- Larry
- Mindy
- Nicholas
- Odette
- Peter
- Rose
- Sam
- Teresa
- Victor
- Wanda