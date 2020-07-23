SHREVEPORT, La. - A new tropical depression has formed in the Gulf. T.D. 8 is in the West-Central Gulf and is tracking westerly near 10 mph.
Within the next 48 hours, T.D. 8 is expected to be upgraded to a tropical storm.
Tropical storm watches have been posted along Coastal Texas since its expected to make landfall somewhere west of Houston to north of Brownsville.
The next name on the list of 2020 Hurricane Season storms is Hanna. Hanna would be the eighth named storm this year.
Hanna is expected to bring more scattered showers and storms into the ArkLaTex beginning Friday and lasting off and on through the weekend.
