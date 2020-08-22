Twin Storms
maxuser

SHREVEPORT, La. - Southeast Louisiana will see a one-two punch of possible hurricanes next week.

Marco will move northwest after landfall Wednesday and Laura will move due north after land fall Thursday.

Marco Sat afternoon projection
Laura Sat afternoon projection

Parts of the ArkLaTex should expect 3 to 5 inches of rain collectively in the Tuesday through Friday time frame next week.

The storms will also bring high wind gusts.

