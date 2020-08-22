SHREVEPORT, La. - Southeast Louisiana will see a one-two punch of possible hurricanes next week.
Marco will move northwest after landfall Wednesday and Laura will move due north after land fall Thursday.
Parts of the ArkLaTex should expect 3 to 5 inches of rain collectively in the Tuesday through Friday time frame next week.
The storms will also bring high wind gusts.
