Beta is now a post tropical low just southwest of Houston and Galveston.
Sustained winds are down below 30 mph according the the National Hurricane Center. Movement is northeast at 8 mph.
Winds at weather stations near the low are mostly below 20 mph.
The storm is still a rain maker. Amounts may exceed 4 to 5 additional inches over the next 48 hours.
The forecast path remains from southeast Texas through central Louisiana on into Mississippi before it dissipates Friday.
Keep up to date on the ever changing tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast
It's easy to be weather-wise. Keep up with all of the very latest weather developments with the MEGA 3 StormTeam. Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are always on stand-by to help you ride out the storm and keep you and your family safe. You'll also want to arm yourself with the MEGA 3 StormTeam app available for Apple and Android devices. When necessary, look for LIVE coverage on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including KTBS 3.2 and ktbs.com.
Also, use #ktbswx on social media to report damage, flooding or post images and video. Please remember, SAFETY FIRST.