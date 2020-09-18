Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Beta Friday Evening
Satellite Image of Tropical Storm Beta Friday Evening

Tropical Storm Beta strengthened 20 mph in the sustained wind department Friday evening.

Current Data from the National Hurricane Center

The Hurricane Hunter found the wind at 60 mph with gusts to 70 mph.  Movement was north at near 12 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Beta

The official National Hurricane Center forecast with much uncertainty has Beta slowing down and turning toward Texas this weekend.  It may become a hurricane during that time!

Next week's forecast remains rather sketchy.  Both the GFS and European models bring Beta up our way by about Wednesday.

European Forecast for Next Thursday Morning

The European solution moves the storm through the ArkLaTex early Thursday!

GFS Forecast for Next Thursday

The GFS keeps it closer to I-10.

Follow this storm with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

